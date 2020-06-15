UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) Police in Union have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in May.
On June 12, police arrested Ladarius Spears. Spears was wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in May along Tiger Court.
According to the Union Police Department, officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on May 18 to that shooting. When they arrived, they located a male victim on the ground.
He informed police he had been shot in the leg. EMS was requested to the scene.
Through their investigation, officers were able to identify Ladarius Spears as the suspect in the case.
Officers say that on June 8, they saw Spears walking along South Pinckney Street in Union. Police say Spears fled when officers tried to approach him and a foot chase ensued. Police say they chased Spears down down multiple streets and through housing authority property, property he had been previously trespassed from in April, before he eluded arrest.
Spears was arrested Friday, June 12, and faces charges for attempted murder, and two counts of trespassing, entering premises after warning.
