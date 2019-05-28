UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police said a teenager has been charged after shots rang out Friday afternoon near a barber shop
Union Public Safety said the gunfire happened around 1 p.m. on North Pinckney Street, near Dawkins Barber Shop.
No one was hurt in the shooting but police found multiple shell casings nearby.
Police later said 17-year-old Albert Dewayne Hill Jr. had been arrested in the case and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Police said Hill also had an outstanding warrant for trespassing from an incident at the Union Bojangles restaurant that occurred in April.
MORE NEWS - Walmart employee discovers large rat snake hiding in shopping carts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.