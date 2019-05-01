UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police said they are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle outside the Lakeside Manor apartments on Lakeside Drive Wednesday evening.
Police said one car drove up beside another and someone began firing shots from inside the vehicle.
The victim accidentally backed into another vehicle while trying to get away, police said.
No one was injured, and only property damage was reported, police said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
MORE NEWS - Flesh-eating bacteria strike two men in Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.