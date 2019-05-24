UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police say shots rang out Friday afternoon near a local barber shop, and they need your help investigating the case.
Union Public Safety says it happened around 1 p.m. on North Pinkney Street, near Dawkins Barber Shop. While they've been investigating since then, police have been unable to locate any potential victims or suspects.
Officers did confirm they arrested someone in the area, but that arrest was unrelated to the shots fired incident. We're told that person had other warrants.
Police urge anyone with information on the shots fired incident to call them or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
