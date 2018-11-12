UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police are investigating after a woman was raped in the parking lot of a church.
The assault happened on Nov. 3. Police said they were called just before 2:30 a.m. after dispatchers heard someone crying outside the Communications building.
Police said they found the victim in the parking lot of Union Presbyterian Church on West South Street. The woman, age 20, was lying face-down on the ground and her pants and shoes had been pulled off, police said.
The victim told police she had left a party nearby because she “got tired of the drama” and walked to the church. She was sitting down in the church parking lot when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the back of the neck, then pushed her down and forced himself on top of her, according to an incident report.
The woman said she tried to crawl away but could not. The suspect reportedly told her that she was “going to regret this,” the incident report states.
The victim was unable to see what her assailant was wearing or any discernible physical features. She told police she did not recognize the man’s voice, either.
The victim was taken to the hospital where a rape kit was collected and various bruises and scratches were photographed.
A suspect has not yet been named in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
