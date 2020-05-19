UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway in Union after police say a man was shot in the leg Monday evening.
According to the Union Police Department, officers responded to Tiger Court around 5:45 p.m. on May 18 in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located a male victim on the ground.
He informed police he had been shot in the leg. EMS was requested to the scene. The victim's condition remains unknown at this time.
Through their investigation, officers were able to identify Ladarius Spears as the suspect in the case. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information that can help police apprehend Spears is asked to call 911, the Union Public Safety Department at (864) 429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 427-0800.
