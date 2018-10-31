UNION CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Union County officials announced Wednesday they had taken a student into custody for making threats against a local high school.
Officials said a 14-year-old male is in custody after he made bomb threats on social media against Union County High School on October 30 and 31.
He will be taken to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Ceneter in Columbia for violation of SC Code 16-17-425.
The code states:
It is unlawful for school or college students to make threats to take the lives of or to inflict bodily harm upon others using any form of communication whatsoever.
Several agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Union County School District as well as concerned students.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
