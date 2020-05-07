COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina said new analysis by its Social Media Insights Lab revealed South Carolinians are still making up their minds about whether it is time to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university said its researchers looked at 5,159 social media posts in South Carolina between April 27 and May 4 and found that 20.3 percent generally support reopening the state, while 32.6 percent express concerns.
“This is a nuanced conversation and not necessarily as polarized as it may initially appear,” said Insights Lab Manager Kaitlyn Park, in a news release. “Many of those who support reopening want to make sure the process is done correctly.”
More than one-fifth of those opposed to reopening said in their posts that they will continue to stay home, regardless of what the governor does.
South Carolina’s beaches was as the number one topic in conversations about reopening, USC said.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.