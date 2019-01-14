PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services announced Monday that an Upstate correctional officer was among three arrested in prisons across the state.
Officials said Tiffany Rochelle Chandler-Starks was arrested for misconduct in office at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer.
The arrest warrants state Chandler-Starks provided inmates with photos and videos of herself that were sexual in nature.
Cheryl Huggins was arrested for sexual misconduct with an inmate of a correctional facility and misconduct in office at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville. Warrants state she had sex with an inmate inside a prison dorm and sent numerous texts and photos to the inmate over a two-month period.
Lester Charles Smith, II was arrested for furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with contraband and Misconduct in office at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. Warrants state Smith attempted to furnish inmates with tobacco and was found with sealed packages hidden under his car seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.