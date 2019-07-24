GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said 32 people were arrested and at least six more are wanted after deputies carried out the “Operation Crystal Clear” drug round-up.
Mueller said the people accused in the round-up are accused of dealing drugs.
Mueller said the round-up began early Tuesday morning and efforts to track down the wanted suspects remain ongoing.
Mueller said 38 people were charged with various drug-related offenses in the community, for a total of 78 arrest warrants.
The sheriff said his Narcotics Unit has been spent 120 days building the case by conducting undercover video buys all over Cherokee County.
“This group of drug dealers also fuels other crimes in our community such as larcenies and burglaries as the individuals seeking to purchase illegal drugs often commit other crimes to get money to support their addictions,” Mueller said of the suspects. “When our officers remove these pushers from the streets, we generally see a decrease in other illegal activity.”
Below is a list of suspects and charges:
Suspect Arrested Name:
Charges:
1
Charles Edward Mullinax
*Distribution of Marijuana
1st Offense (1-Count)
2
Melissa Dawn Martin
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (2-Counts)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
3
Kesley Rachelle Blanton
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (2-Counts)
*Possession of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
4
Edward Gauge Nixon
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
5
Amanda Faye Lee
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
6
Ashlee Lynn Fort
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
7
Shelly Lynn Smith
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
8
John Wayne Orr
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (3-Counts)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (2-Counts)
9
Wylie Reginald Stradford
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
10
Iris Charleen Corry
*Distribution of Schedule II Oxycodone 1st Offense
(1-Count)
*Distribution of Schedule II Oxycodone within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
*Possession of Schedule II Hydrocodone 1st Offense
(1-Count)
11
Christopher Scott Blackwell
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
12
Tracy Lynn Hurst
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
13
Lisa Ann Schwendner
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (2-Counts)
14
Aaron Corey Sprouse
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
*Trafficking Methamphetamine 100 Grams or more, but less than 200 Grams (1-Count)
*Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime
(1-Count)
15
Steven Sentell Smith
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(2-Counts)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
16
Roger Dean Wylie II
* Distribution of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
*Possession of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(1-Count)
*Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (1-Count)
*Violation of Probation Arrest Warrant (1-Count)
17
Shannon Nicole Butler
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
18
Joshua Shane Phillips
**Distribution of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(1-Count)
19
Cameron Alan Eaton
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
20
Jeremiah Wayne Johnson
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
21
Alan Wilson Upchurch
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (2-Counts)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (2-Counts)
22
Kevin Michael Eaker
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (3-Counts)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (2-Counts)
23
Brady Felmet McDaniel
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
24
Jason Matthew Ricks Jr.
*Possession of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
25
Bradley James Smith
*Possession of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
26
Lance David Manley
*Possession of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
27
Morgan Elizabeth Rollins
*Possession of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
28
Ross Alan Rittacco
*Possession of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
29
Curtis James Helms
*Trafficking Methamphetamine 10 Grams or more, but less than 28 Grams 1st Offense (1-Count)
30
Tara Ann Tangaray Samanth Dorsett
* Trafficking Methamphetamine 100 Grams or more, but less than 200 Grams 1st Offense
(1-Count)
*Possession of a Weapon During A Violent Crime
(1-Count)
31
Tasha Lee Howard
*Possession of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (2-Counts)
*Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (1-Count)
*Simple Possession of Marijuana (1-Count)
32
Christopher Wayne Thomas
*Possession of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
33
Mykerrius Raheen Lumarquist Davidson
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Crack Cocaine2nd Offense
(2-Counts)
34
Gary Todd Norman
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
35
James Noah Upchurch
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
36
Anthony Craig Scott
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
2nd Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
37
Marcy Lynn Binns
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
3rd or Subsequent Offense
(1-Count)
38
Robert Edward Lapoint
*(At-Large WANTED)*
*Distribution of Methamphetamine
1st Offense (1-Count)
*Distribution of Methamphetamine within ½ mile of a School (1-Count)
You can remain anonymous and call Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC to report the location of the wanted suspects.
