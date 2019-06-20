SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - What happened to Crystal Freeman?
Her death was ruled a suicide in 2012, but her family disagrees.
Freeman’s family filed an affidavit with the Department of Justice asking Spartanburg County to reopen her case as a homicide investigation.
Belinda Thompson said questions still linger seven years after Crystal Freeman's death.
“You have to put the whole last seven years in some kind of order. You get overwhelmed looking back at all the things you've been through and all the times you've been dismissed and weren’t important. Nothing ever adds up,” she said.
Thompson, Crystal’s cousin by marriage, said things stopped adding up just days after Crystal disappeared in May 2012.
Months later, Crystal’s body was found below a tree, deep in the woods in Spartanburg County.
The coroner said she hung herself, but Crystal's family has never agreed with the ruling.
“We want someone with fresh eyes and a real desire to investigate to look at it,” Thompson said.
Together, with the Archangels of Justice, Crystal's family filed an affidavit with the Department of Justice.
The affidavit accuses the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office of “failing to accurately and thoroughly investigate suspicious deaths,” and goes on to accuse investigators of “writing misleading reports and failing to preserve evidence.”
The more than 300-page affidavit outlines problems Crystal's family believes hindered the investigation.
“The purpose is to show the inadequacies of the investigation that ultimately resulted in the suicide ruling,” Thompson said.
The Archangels of Justice took on Crystal's case last year. Their team travels the country, helping families get answers and justice for those who no longer have a voice.
After sifting through thousands of pages of testimonies, crime scene photos and supplemental reports, the Archangels came to the same conclusion as Crystal's family. Both insist she didn't kill herself.
“The site where her body was found months later, she had no shoes on, no pants on, just panties, a bra and a shirt, and she supposedly hung herself from a tree that’s 18 feet up. This just doesn’t add up,” Sal Rastrelli, with Archangels of Justice said.
In addition to Crystal's case, five victims’ families from Spartanburg County are also on the affidavit.
“We are asking them to look into not only Crystal Lynn Freeman's wrongfully-ruled suicide case, but other families that have also been failed by the same departments,” Thompson said.
We reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, but they declined to comment.
