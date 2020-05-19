GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County is hoping his story will raise awareness about cyclists on the road.
Steve Duhon's family said he was over 30 miles into a ride on his bike on May 16 when he was hit by a car on Fork Shoals Road near I-85.
Duhon was seriously injured and the front end of his bicycle was destroyed in the collision.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and the vehicle involved left the scene after hitting Duhon. The suspect vehicle is described as a small sedan.
Duhon was hospitalized with multiple broken bones and lacerations. He is now receiving at-home medical care.
"I cannot believe another human being could do this to another," his daughter, Heather, said in a post on Facebook. "This person must be caught."
But Heather said more than justice, her father wants to raise awareness for cyclists in the community, especially with more people riding on the roads while they are out of work.
She also said the incident is a reminder about the importance of wearing a helmet.
"If these pics aren't the PSA for 'wear a helmet,' I don't know what is," Heather Duhon said. "I remember my dad chasing us down as kids to come back and get our helmets when we used to ditch our them around the corner from our house so we looked 'cool.' But now I know why!"
Anyone with information that can help troopers in their investigation is asked to contact SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or 1 (800) 768-1503. One can also call Crime Stoppers of Greenville County at (864) 23-CRIME.
