PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two South Carolina lawmakers representing Pickens County have sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster, urging him to issue a “stay at home order” in South Carolina to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Reps. Gary Clary and Neal Collins are commending the governor for all his work to date but want him to do more to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
DHEC says there have been 7 virus-related deaths in the state and nearly 350 cases statewide as of Tuesday.
The lawmakers want the stay at home order to include the following measures:
- Close all businesses except essential stores and services.
- Close daycares, non-profits, gyms, and churches
- Close all schools and colleges for the rest of the school year
- Implement emergency daycare sites for essential employees who still have to go to work
- Discourage interaction outside immediate family
- Delay all June primary elections until August
- Use surplus state funds for public health and basic needs
- Remove any obstacles to conducting business remotely.
Read the full letter:
McMaster has already ordered schools to be shut down throughout April, asked state colleges to end their semesters via online instruction, and asked employers to allow as many workers as possible to work from home. McMaster has also limited restaurants to delivery and carryout orders only.
The governor tweeted over the weekend that he was not in favor of issuing stay at home orders but had not ruled it out.
