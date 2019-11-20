ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate man was among ten suspects the York County Sheriff’s Office are calling “potential child predators.”
The ten suspects were arrested in a joint online child exploitation operation involving the the York County Sheriff’s Office and 12 other state and federal law enforcement agencies called “Operation Vigilant Shepherd”.
Deputies described five of the suspects as “travelers” who visited a residence where law enforcement officers were lying in wait.
“Taking these type of people off the streets is one of the greatest things law enforcement can do for our community. We want our communities safe, we want our internet safe,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson in a news release.
Tolson said the suspects target children online. More often than not, the sheriff says “they have been a hands-on offender at some point with a victim who may or may not have ever come forward.”
29-year-old Jeffrey George of Boiling Springs is among the ten suspects charged thus far. He was charged with attempted prostitution of a minor, per the news release.
Deputies said they are working to identify more suspects and make more arrests.
Below is a list of the suspects charged thus far:
Aaron John Snyder
- AGE: 34
- Lake Wylie, SC
- Occupation: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / dissemination obscene material to a minor
Albert Luis Cortes
- AGE: 29
- Lincolnton, NC
- Occupation Suit salesman in Huntersville, NC
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted CSC with minor 2nd degree
Jonathan Tyler Hartsell
- AGE: 32
- Charlotte, NC
- Occupation Construction
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted CSC with minor 2nd degree
Quentin Arron Evans
- AGE: 22
- Indian Trail, NC
- Occupation: Security Services
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted CSC with minor 2nd degree
Xanthus Nakia Murdaugh
- AGE: 44
- Rock Hill, SC
- Occupation: Retail Sales
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted CSC with minor 2nd degree
- ADDITIONAL: Registered sex offender with a conviction in ~1997 child pornography related-charges.
Ballam Justin Alexander
- AGE: 35
- Charlotte, NC
- Occupation: Transportation / trucking professional
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted dissemination of porn to person <18
Alexander Michael Bowersock
- AGE: 23
- Wapakoneta, OH
- Occupation: Corporal US Marine Corps
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor / Attempted dissemination of porn to person <18 / SEM 1st degree ** Awaiting extradition from Quantico, VA.
Jerry Allen George
- AGE: 29
- Boiling Springs, SC
- Occupation: Electrician
- CHARGE(S): Attempted Promoting Prostitution of a Minor
Steven Bradley Loflin, Sr.
- AGE: 51
- Greensboro, NC
- Occupation Retired / disabled
- CHARGE(S): Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st degree
Michael Thomas Bovino
- AGE: 38
- Mooresville, NC
- Occupation: College Associate Professor Davidson, NC.
- CHARGE(S): Attempted Promoting Prostitution of a Minor
