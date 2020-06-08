POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Days after an Upstate church saw several gravestones toppled and vandalized, a local man stepped up to clean the ones tagged with graffiti.
A few days ago, we reported that several headstones at the cemetery at Siloam Baptist Church in Powdersville were vandalized. Some taller headstones were toppled, while smaller ones were hit by graffiti. Some of the messages included "BLM" on them.
We were sent photos of the clean-up act of kindness by Trent Mullinax. He tells us Remar Rucker with Bee Clean used a power washer to clean off the graffiti off of the headstones that were not toppled, wiping them clean of the mess. Mullinax says Remar did this without being asked, and on his own time.
"My heartfelt thanks to Remar Rucker for volunteering to clean the graffiti off the tombstones at Siloam Baptist Church," Mullinax said. "He did this on his own time, on his own dime."
We've reached out to Bee Clean to get more details from Remar.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating and is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for whomever is responsible for the vandalism. See the previous articles below for details.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.