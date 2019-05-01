GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greer Police Department said officers arrested a man who was recently released from the SC Department of Corrections on a list of sex crimes involving a young child.
Johnathan Sarratt, 29, was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 first degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, and two counts of child neglect.
According to warrants, the sex abuse happened over the course of three years, between early 2014 to early 2017.
The warrants state the victim was under the age of five when the abuse began.
The warrants were signed in March 2018 and delivered to Sarratt on April 17, 2018.
According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarratt was imprisoned in December 2017 for shoplifting and receiving stolen goods.
He was transferred to the Spartanburg County Detention Center on May 30 on an early detainer pickup to face the new charges.
Ashley Burnett, Sarratt's girlfriend, was arrested in February 2018 in connection with the case.
