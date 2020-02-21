PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ office said Friday that a Pickens County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he was convicted on Feb. 19 of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
Jason Riley Galloway, 37, sexually assaulted two child victims, who were between the age of 3 and 6, multiple times between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 22, 2017 at his home in Pickens County.
Galloway will receive credit for time already served.
