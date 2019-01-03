GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lynn Reif has faced much loss in the last seven years.
In 2012, her husband died while serving our country overseas, his casket brought home draped in the American flag. Right now, her own mother is facing stage 4 cancer.
And three years ago, Lynn's daughter, Alaina Rogers, passed away after taking her own life.
Lynn has faced much grieving, especially after losing Alaina. But Lynn found a way to cope: by placing a grave blanket over Alaina's resting place at the Graceland East Memorial Park off of Woodruff Road.
The grave blanket is a floral arrangement used to give an otherwise somber reminder of death a fresh appearance, a reminder of a life filled with memories and of the person who is no longer with us. The grave blanket that Lynn chose for Alaina has evergreen branches and blue ribbons; Christmas was Alaina's favorite holiday and blue was her favorite color. This particular one cost Lynn about $350.
Lynn places the blanket on Alaina's grave every December, with help from Lilies on Main. The blanket was placed on December 1st, something confirmed with the shop thanks to a photo provided to Lynn.
But on December 2nd, when Lynn's mom went to visit Alaina, something was wrong: the grave blanket was missing.
When Lynn found out that the blanket was gone, she was even more upset and more hurt. Her family doesn't know why someone would do this, especially considering this is one way for them to protect what Alaina left for them.
Lynn filed a report with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and deputies say they don't have leads right now. There also is no surveillance footage available for deputies to use.
Lilies on Main, however, has provided a photo of the grave blanket that is now missing. Lynn wants the arrangement back from whoever took it, saying in an emotional Facebook post that the suspect has ruined all that she has been able to give to Alaina.
Anyone with information should contact GCSO. The working case number for this theft is #19-001146.
