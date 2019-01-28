GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County sheriff on Monday said a murder suspect who cut off his GPS monitor and disappeared in early January was back behind bars.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said Steven Douglas Neel was on GOS monitoring as part of his bond as he awaits trial for murder in the March 30, 2016 death of Carl Burden in Blacksburg.
Sheriff Mueller said Neel cut off his monitoring equipment on January 2 and escaped.
On January 28, Mueller announced that Neel had been captured in Florence County after being on the run for 26 days.
Neel will be returned to Cherokee County in the coming days to face charges of escape and malicious damage for cutting the GPS monitor.
"Hopefully this time our solicitor's office can have his bond denied and he will remain in custody until his case is called for trial in General Sessions Court by the solicitor's office."
