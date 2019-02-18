GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Kyle Rogers, 36, was arrested at 10 p.m. on Valentine's Day at The Coliseum Billiards and Sports Bar on Haywood Road, Greenville City police reported.
Kyle Rogers is also listed as the president and owner of Classy Kids Daycare on the company's website.
The owner of three Greenville County day care facilities has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute after causing a disturbance at a sports bar, according to Greenville police.
The day care has three locations in Greenville County as listed on the site.
Police were called to the bar about an assault with a possible weapon, they reported.
A witness in the report told police that after Rogers caused the disturbance, Rogers placed cocaine on the bar top and asked the witness if he would like any.
Police said a clear plastic bag of cocaine was also found in Rogers' pocket.
No details of the disturbance were in the police report.
Rogers was arrested and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.