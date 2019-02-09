EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Carole Jackson spends hours sorting through donations at the Dream Center Resale Store. She's also the face of the drop-off lane. She said this week, everyone who's swung by has wanted to talk about one thing: the recent thefts caught on camera.
"Everyone's wanted to know if they turned themselves or if we got anything back," Jackson said.
It’s been the buzz around Easley since they found out the outside area of the store was hit twice with thieves just this week. Jackson said one day she came in and found everything had been rummaged through, bags were tossed everywhere.
"You can kind of tell when things have been ransacked because the other day I came in and the bag was over the sidewalk where it shouldn't have been as if someone had just dropped it out of a car window,” Jackson said. “They don't usually do that, they usually put it up or they put it through the drop box."
They went back and looked at the security camera footage, shocked at what they saw.
"I don't know what people are thinking today, I really don't."
It was clear as day. The showed up empty-handed and drove off with a truck bed stuffed full of donations.
"It makes me very sad because they can always come to the Dream Center,” she said. “If you're homeless or addicted to something, the Dream Center is always there. And everything we make goes back into the community, so you're not only taking from us you're taking from the community."
One couple who recently pulled up in a U-Haul to steal items actually turned themselves into the center, apologizing. Employees said they quickly found out they were homeless and have taken them in to help.
However, the latest couple is still out there and the Dream Center's worried they'll strike again.
"Just coming through at around two or three o'clock in the morning and loading their cars up and pulling out,” said store manager Deanna Smith.
The theft has been happening for a while now. Smith said it's frustrating because it goes directly against their mission: to give people a hand up, not a hand out.
"It's very upsetting because that is what funds the Dream Center,” Smith said. “Everything that's donated here we sell in the resale store to fund the programs to help people in need."
Even with the thieves running off, Jackson’s staying plenty busy. She said they've even had extra donations with others wanting to help.
"Everyone's just concerned, wanting to know if we're okay, if the stores going to be okay. And we're going to be fine."
