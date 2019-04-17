GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller on Wednesday asked people to be on the lookout for the Most Wanted Hooligan of the Week.
Mueller said this week’s “Hooligan” is Shannon Marquis Smith, who goes by the street name “Target.”
Mueller said Target was arrested in February for possession of meth. He bonded out of jail and never showed up for his court date, Mueller said.
The sheriff said deputies have not been able to locate Target since.
Target has the word “Hard” tattooed on his right forearm and “Target” on his left. He also has masked faces with the words “Smile now” and “Die later” on his arms.
Anyone with information on Target’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-Crime-SC.
