Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - After posts circulated on social media regarding suspicious marks found on vehicles in Cherokee County, the sheriff said the incidents appear to be a prank.
The viral Facebook posts allege human traffickers are marking vehicles with the letter "K" to denote if kids were seen getting in or out of the vehicle.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said there have been no cases of kidnapping in Cherokee County tied to the markings, and they have not had any kidnapping cases involving children sold into human trafficking.
Mueller said he believes viral social media posts about the markings have led people to use the tactic of marking vehicles as a prank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.