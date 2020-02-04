NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate sheriff said phone scammers have added a new twist to an old scam.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said, in a recent scam call case, the scammer called and told a victim that the victim failed to show up for jury duty. The scammer went on to say that the victim could avoid jail time by purchasing several pre-paid credit cards, photographing them and then sending the pictures to the scammer to prove they had them, and then mail the cards to Clerk of Court’s Office.
Once the card is photographed and sent the scammer, the scammer can take all of the money off the card electronically. When the cards arrive to the Clerk of Court’s Office, they money is already gone, Foster said, warning that the scammer only asked the person to mail the cards to the Clerk of Court to make the request seem more legitimate.
Foster said that no government agency will demand electronic payment for missing jury duty, warrants, or any criminal or civil offenses. Neither would any agency ask for pre-paid credit cards nor would they ask people to mail them.
“In a world were technology makes identifying a scam harder and harder, citizens must stop and think through what they are being told and apply common sense and logic to the situation,” Foster said in a news release. “If you have a doubt, hang up, look up the number to the agency the person says they are calling from, and call that agency directly. Do not allow the caller to give you the number, look it up so that you can be sure that you are not being routed directly back to the scammer.”
Foster continued, “In fact, if you are you are not sure, you can also hang up and call your local law enforcement agency,” said Sheriff Foster. “Once this money is gone it is highly unlikely if not impossible that we will be able to assist you in getting it back so think and call before you send. It will likely mean the difference on you having your money and giving to a scammer.”
