PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate tanning salon is still open for business after an early-morning break-in, but they are asking the public to help track down the person they say damaged their business and stole cash.
According to Tropical Escape on Augusta Road in Piedmont, the business was smashed into around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance images show a man breaking open a window with a cement block, taking a cash drawer, and damaging a credit card machine. Tropical Escape says he had a partner driving what appears to be a white Ford Fusion.
Tropical Salon says they have reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to investigate, and are asking the public to share their Facebook post.
The salon had to temporarily ask customers to use a nearby ATM to get cash for payment, but eventually got the credit card machine working again.
The salon says they've been in the same location for 10 years and have never been broken into until this happened.
