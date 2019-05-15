SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested after she was caught with children in her car’s trunk and alcohol in the vehicle.
It happened Tuesday evening on Ammon Road.
Police said when they arrived, they found Stephanie Bridges in the driver’s seat and two female children in the trunk of her car.
They also found an open container of liquor, as well as unopened containers. Another empty container was found on the ground outside the car.
Police said Bridges, 41, of Inman, was “noticeably intoxicated” and smelled of alcohol.
Bridges was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect, open container in vehicle, and littering.
The children were driven home by another officer.
