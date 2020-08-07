GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former assisted living employee said she was wrongly accused of elderly abuse and has been fighting for more than a year to clear her name.
The Solicitor’s Office said the charge against Stephanie Lowden is dismisses but Lowden said the damage has already been done. Lowden said this has cost her job, friendships and she's even gotten death threats.
“I was innocent from the beginning,” Lowden said, “It stunned me. It stunned me. I couldn't fathom that I had been charged with this.”
Lowden worked at Rolling Green Village Assisted Living when Greenville County deputies charged her and another employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult May 2019. At the time, deputies said a resident's son had come forward alleging abuse and claiming he caught it on hidden camera.
“I was there to help, and I didn't witness anything that would incriminate anyone. My job as a caregiver is to care for loved ones, the elderly, whether suffering from dementia or in hospice,” Lowden said, “That's my calling. That's what I’ve been doing all my life and to have the charges against me, it pretty much damaged my life.”
In June 2019 deputies said the resident's son became suspicious after noticing injuries on his mother's body and planted the hidden camera.
Lowden said the resident was not her patient, but another caregiver needed help giving the woman a shower that day.
Though the video has not been released to the public, but Lowden has watched it and said she does not believe any abuse is shown.
The Solicitor's Office confirmed to Fox Carolina the abuse charge against Lowden has been dismissed, though they would not comment any further. The Solicitor’s Office would not comment on the charges against the other employee, Diana Garrett because the case is still active.
