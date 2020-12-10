COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced Thursday that a federal grand jury returned a 147-count superseding indictment against 40 defendants, including several from the Upstate, in “the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history.”
The indictment alleges the defendants were involved in a “sprawling criminal enterprise whereby inmates with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), often by means of contraband cell phones, orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution, and an international drug operation. “
“The defendants allegedly operated a violent and lucrative drug enterprise on behalf of the Insane Gangster Disciples while incarcerated,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a news release. “The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting gang-related crimes no matter where they occur, including holding those accountable who engage in criminal activity while in prison.”
McCoy said the case began in July 2017 when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office launched a joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking and the illegal gun sales.
McCoy said as the investigation grew, investigators began to focus on the Insane Gangster Disciples (IGD), a branch of the nationwide gang Folk Nation.
The indictments state that several IGD members ran a drug empire from behind prison walls, which involved the use of contraband cell phones and other help from outside.
The indictment alleges that several IGD members in prison also ordered violent retaliation against people they accused of providing information to law enforcement, had stolen drug proceeds, or owed money to the gang.
“It is alleged these violent acts, to include murder and kidnapping, were often carried out by IGD members outside the jails. Additionally, the 101-page indictment alleges that to perpetuate the enterprise and to maintain and extend its power, members and associates of the gang committed, attempted to commit, and conspired to commit, additional acts such as armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice,” the news release stated.
The U.S. Attorney listed the defendants in the cases as:
- Matthew J. Ward, a/k/a “Bones,” 36, of Lexington;
- Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington;
- Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington;
- Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington;
- Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington;
- Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington;
- Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia;
- Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington;
- John Johnson, 36, of Gaston;
- Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor;
- Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington;
- Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington;
- Alexia Youngbllod, 38, of Lexington;
- Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington;
- Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston;
- Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington;
- Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia;
- Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia;
- Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington;
- Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson;
- Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville;
- Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney;
- Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney;
- Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York;
- James Robert Peterson, a/k/a/ “Man Man,” 32, of Gaffney;
- Edward Gary Akridge, a/k/a “G9,” a/k/a “G9 the Don,” a/k/a/ “Eddie Boss,” 28, of Greenville;
- Aaron Michael Carrion, a/k/a “Cap G,” 28, of Lexington;
- Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville;
- Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina;
- Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina;
- Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney;
- Brandon Lee Phillips, a/k/a “Lil B,” 36, of Gaffney;
- Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney;
- Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney;
- Juan Rodriguez, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 40, of Woodruff;
- Jonathan Eugene Merchant, a/k/a/ “Merck,” 27, of Laurens;
- Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville;
- Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley;
- Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville; and
- Sally Williams Burgess, a/k/a “Cricket,” 37, of Greenville.
Read the full unsealed indictment:
