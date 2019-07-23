JACKSONVILLE, FL (FOX Carolina) The US Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for help tracking down a man they say is wanted out of Jacksonville for an armed robbery.
According to a press release, Kenny Lamont Eleazer, 35, robbed a hardware store at gunpoint on September 22, 2018 in the Jacksonville area.
Marshals say Eleazer has ties to Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina as well as Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.
Eleazer is described as standing 6' tall and weighing around 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Eleazer's whereabouts is asked to contact Supervisory Inspector Mike Pahliughi at (912) 222-3036.
