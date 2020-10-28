NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The U.S Marshals have asked for the public's help tracking down wanted fugitive Louie Forney, who is also wanted by the ATF and CMPD.
Forney is wanted for violating the conditions of his supervised release and drug trafficking crimes. U.S. Marshals also said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
“Louis Forney is a dangerous fugitive and federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have made apprehending this fugitive a priority” said U.S. Marshal Greg Forest for the District of Western North Carolina in a news release.
Forney has a criminal history that includes robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Forney, who also uses the alias RAH, is 6-foot-3-inches tall, and weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.
Marshals said a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Forney’s arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.
