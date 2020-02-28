SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force announced that a fugitive wanted by the Spartanburg Police Department for attempted murder was arrested Friday morning after investigators learned he had returned to Spartanburg.
Curon Jackson was charged with attempted murder after a July 1, 2019 incident in which Jackson is accused of choking a victim. The victim was hospitalized.
The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force begin searching for Jackson after the crime, and said they arrested him at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Spartanburg
“Our investigation determined that Jackson fled South Carolina and traveled to New York after this offense was committed,” Senior Inspector Robert Marcum said in a news release. “CRFTF investigators were able to determine when he traveled back to South Carolina, and he was taken into custody this morning without incident. We are thankful for the assistance of USMS Northern District of New York and the deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office who worked hard to ensure that Jackson will answer these allegations.”
According to the Spartanburg County jail roster, Jackson is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated, and probation violation.
