GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that a standoff at the Carlyle Apartments complex Thursday involving a murder suspect from out-of-state had ended.
The apartment complex is located off Transit Drive between Haywood and Halton roads.
Greenville County deputies were also on-scene assisting with the incident.
Greenville County's SWAT Team and Hazardous Devices Unit also responded to the apartment complex.
According to Cody Alcorn, law enforcement at the scene played a message on a bullhorn from the suspect's mom and his kids begging him to give himself up.
Marshals have not yet released the name of the suspect.
We are working to get additional details.
