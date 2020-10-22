GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Marshals were on scene at Hawthorne at the Carlyle Apartments complex Thursday searching for a murder suspect.
The apartment complex is located off Transit Drive between Haywood and Halton roads.
Marshals said the suspect was wanted from out of state.
Greenville County deputies were also on-scene assisting in the search, which later turned into a standoff.
Greenville County's SWAT Team and Hazardous Devices Unit also responded to the apartment complex.
According to Cody Alcorn, who was at the scene, law enforcement played a message on a bullhorn from the suspect's mom and his kids begging him to give himself up.
Marshals did not release the name of the suspect or a description at this time.
More details to follow when available.
