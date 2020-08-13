SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The US Marshals Service says a man from east Texas was arrested in Sylva on Thursday, charged with sexually abusing a child back in the Lone Star state.
The service says Alan Joseph Felton was wanted as a fugitive from Smith County, Texas, which is just more than 100 miles east of Dallas. Felton was facing a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child there, and was a registered sex offender already in North Carolina.
The Service's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force learned on Thursday Felton was possibly living in Sylva, and arrested him around 7 p.m. Felton is now being held under a $100,000 secured bond in Jackson County, N.C. pending his extradition back to Texas.
