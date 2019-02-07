ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - US Marshals are looking for a disbarred attorney they say is wanted for killing his own mother.
According to the Marshals, Richard V. Merritt was being tracked via GPS ankle monitor and scheduled to surrender to jail in Cobb County, Georgia on February 1. He was convicted there of stealing money from clients and for elder abuse.
The case, however, took a violent turn the day after he was supposed to turn himself in. On February 2, Merritt's elderly mother was found killed in her DeKalb County home. Her car was missing, but Merritt's vehicle was still on the scene.
Merritt is likely driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with Georgia tag CBV 6004. He also may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance. Merritt should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is urged to avoid engaging him.
Anyone who sees Merritt should contact law enforcement immediately. Tips can be called in to 1-877-926-8332 or e-mailed to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.