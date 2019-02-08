BURLINGTON, VT (FOX Carolina) - US Marshals are asking for help finding a man they say murdered the mother of his children and sexually assaulted a child.
According to the Marshals, Leroy Headley fled the state after his longtime partner was found shot and killed in their home in South Burlington, Vermont on May 3, 2018. To this day, Headley's whereabouts remain unknown.
Headley is originally from Jamaica, and the Marshals say he has ties across the United States, Jamaica, and Canada. It is believed Headley is living under an assumed name and has befriended people under the new alias. He also may have shaved his head or otherwise changed his appearance. He should further be considered armed and dangerous.
The Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads Headley's arrest. If you Headley, contact law enforcement immediately. You can also call in tips to 1-877-926-8332 or email them to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
