FOSTERS, AL (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday a man wanted for crimes in Spartanburg County took his own life after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement in Alabama.
Marshals said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office signed arrest warrants for James Robert Suttles on July 2, 2019, charging him with stalking and harassment.
Fugitive task force members in Alabama made contact with Suttles at his home in Alabama Tuesday morning. Suttles then reportedly fired shots at law enforcement during a five-hour standoff. The standoff ended when Marshals said Suttles shot and killed himself.
