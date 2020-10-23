GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that a standoff at the Carlyle Apartments complex Thursday involving a murder suspect from out-of-state ended with the suspect taking his own life.
The apartment complex is located off Transit Drive between Haywood and Halton roads.
U.S. Marshals said they were attempting to arrest the suspect, who was wanted for murder in Philadelphia, PA, with Greenville County deputies assisting. Greenville County's SWAT Team and Hazardous Devices Unit also responded to the apartment complex.
On Friday, Brian Alfano, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force released this statement on the incident:
On Thursday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to apprehend a suspect who was wanted on a murder warrant by the Philadelphia Police Department. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment complex on Halton Road, Greenville, South Carolina, and the Marshals requested assistance from the Greenville County SWAT team. After a three-hour standoff, it was determined that the suspect died by self-inflicted gunshot. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is the agency performing the investigation into the incident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office will perform the death investigation.
The coroner on Friday identified the deceased suspect as Nakeem Robinson.
Robinson was listed as a suspect on Philly's Most Wanted's website.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Philadelphia police for more details.
