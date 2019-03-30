COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced Saturday morning that a missing student of theirs had passed away.
Columbia Police said 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden Street sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Surveillance footage captured her talking on the phone before getting into a newer model Chevy Impala.
#CPDSCInvestigates | Missing Person Alert: 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden St. b/w 1:30 & 2:00 this morning. Loved ones have not been able to make contact with her since. They’re worried about her well-being & safety. pic.twitter.com/PITpUh1eUh— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019
Saturday morning, the university tweeted a letter from President Harris Pastides, giving condolences to the Josephson family, Samantha's friends, and the entire Gamecocks community.
Dear Carolina Family,
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.
As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.
It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.
Harris Pastides
Josephson's father also posted on Facebook about his family's loss, saying Samantha "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."
The 21-year-old's death marks the second USC student death in just one week. Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, died Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound.
No other details about the case were available early Saturday afternoon.
