COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced Saturday morning that a missing student of theirs had passed away.
Columbia police said 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at the Bird Dog bar at 715 Harden Street sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Surveillance footage captured her talking on the phone before getting into a newer model Chevy Impala.
#CPDSCInvestigates | Missing Person Alert: 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends at 715 Harden St. b/w 1:30 & 2:00 this morning. Loved ones have not been able to make contact with her since. They’re worried about her well-being & safety. pic.twitter.com/PITpUh1eUh— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019
Saturday morning, the university tweeted a letter from President Harris Pastides, giving condolences to the Josephson family, Samantha's friends, and the entire Gamecocks community.
Dear Carolina Family,
It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.
As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it.
It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.
Harris Pastides
Josephson's father also posted on Facebook about his family's loss, saying Samantha "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."
The 21-year-old's death marks the second USC student death in just one week. Evan Jeffery Gaines, 22, died Tuesday after suffering a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA POLICE GIVE PRESS CONFERENCE
The Columbia Police Department transitioned the case to a homicide investigation after identifying the body as Samantha Josephson, they announced via press conference Saturday, March 30th.
Officers said that at about 1:30 pm on March 29, Columbia Police Department officers responded to the victim's roommates' apartment after the victim had not come home from Five Points the following night.
Around the same time that Columbia PD put out their missing persons alert, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office responded to a body found in a wooded area, by local hunters in a rural part of the county Friday.
Columbia police chief William Holbrook said hours later, around 3 a.m. Saturday, a canine officer observed the suspect's black Impala in Five Points.
Officers then conducted a traffic stop and asked the suspect to get out of the car.
The suspect, however, then started to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, officers caught and detained him.
Police on scene observed what appeared to be blood in the car, calling in the same forensic team working in Clarendon County to continue the investigation.
Columbia Police Department immediately called SLED and forensic investigators to respond to the scene.
WHAT THE INVESTIGATION DETERMINED
The investigators determined that at about 2:09 am on the 29th, the suspect, approached the victim in his black Chevy Impala, along Harden Street.
The victim got in, reportedly mistaking the vehicle for her Uber ride home.
Investigators would not say what they think the suspect did to Josephson from the time she got into his black Chevrolet Impala in Columbia's Five Points entertainment district around 1:30 a.m. Friday until her body was dumped in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles (105 kilometers) away.
Josephson had numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot, according to arrest warrants released Sunday by the State Law Enforcement Division. The documents didn't say what was used to attack her.
THE VEHICLE IS SEARCHED
Police say then that the Impala was searched by investigators and the victim's cell phone was found in the passenger compartment.
Josephson's blood was found in the truck and inside Rowland's car along with her cellphone, Holbrook said, along with bleach, window cleaner and cleaning wipes.
The child safety locks were also activated for the back seat of the vehicle, preventing an exit, Holbrook said. He also noted there was a child's car seat in the back.
Thanks to expedited evidence analysis from the state lab, Holbrook says investigators confirmed that the blood found in the suspect's Impala was a match to Samantha's.
The suspect was identified as Nathaniel David Rowland, 25, and faces murder and kidnapping charges.
A PERSONAL REACTION FROM THE STATE
During the press conference, Holbrook noted the very personal nature of the investigation, expressing condolences to Samantha's family.
"Our hearts are broken. There is nothing tougher than to stand before a family and explain how a loved one was murdered," said Holbrook. "It was gut-wrenching. This is personal to us."
Holbrook also gave a warning to anyone using rideshare services near Five Points to remain vigilant in the case of mistaken rider identities, and that users should ensure the cars and drivers picking them up match what shows on the app.
He also noted Samantha is from New Jersey, and that her family has flown in during the investigation.
The crime shook Columbia, the state capital where the University of South Carolina is one of the main economic engines. Josephson was a student at the school.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, asked on a message on Twitter for prayers for Josephson's family.
"Peggy and I are devastated and crushed over the Josephson family losing their beautiful daughter Samantha. She was one of the brightest young stars," McMaster wrote.
Students who are in need of counseling are encouraged to visit the counseling center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, or to call (803) 777-5223 any time of day, 24/7.
