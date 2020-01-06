SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- USC Upstate officers are investigating after a vehicle passed through campus jurisdiction showing signs of possible DUI on Monday night, according to officers.
Officers told FOX Carolina that around 8:10 p.m. a vehicle drove along Bryant Road and Flatwood Road, showing signs of impairment.
The vehicle reportedly was observed driving on the wrong side of the road, driving on the center line, and even drove through a grassy area.
The vehicle then was abandoned and one person reportedly got out and fled the scene, officers say.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation, as well as USC Upstate Campus Police.
The incident is still under investigation.
