GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Five days after they were vandalized, an Upstate nursery is reopening Monday to welcome back customers.

Martin Garden Center announced in an e-newsletter Sunday afternoon that their doors would open at 9 a.m. on March 18, and have asked for patience as they re-stock plants; some plants are in unusual locations or may not have a price sticker on them yet. The nursery has also roped off some areas, making them unavailable to shop.

The nursery was hit on March 13 with pesticide, causing about $150,000 in damages. Greenville County deputies say an employee saw that nearly 15,000 plants were hit by burglars, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Martin Garden Center says they're also expecting lab results from Clemson's Department of Pesticide Regulation on Monday to determine what was sprayed on the plants. They believe it's only a pre-emergent one not mixed with anything else. The nursery also says younger plants affected in the production area are still okay after 3 days, and thanked volunteers who worked on clean-up efforts on Sunday.