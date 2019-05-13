GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Early Saturday morning a Greenville teen, ready to graduate from Southside High School in June, was killed in a shooting off Woodruff Road.
According to Greenville County Coroner Jeff Fowler, his office was called to Woodruff Road around 3 a.m. Saturday in response to a gunshot victim.
Greenville Police later specified that the victim was located at Waterside Greene Apartments, where family members of the victim tells us he lived with his brother.
Both the Greenville County EMS and Greenville Police Department responded to the initial scene. Upon arrival, a gunshot victim was located inside one of the apartments and transported to Prisma Greenville Hospital.
Fowler says the victim unfortunately passed away shortly after his arrival at the hospital.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuwagu, Jr., of Greenville. Fowler says Osuwagu was shot in the head.
Kimberly Norman, Osuwagu's mother, tells us that her son went by the name Prince. Norman said that her son was a singer, and a "big dreamer". She went on to tell us that Prince had just purchased his graduation gown and was set to graduate Southside High School in June.
The shooting remains under investigation by both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department.
Greenville police say this is their first homicide investigation of 2019. They have spoken with several witnesses who were present during the incident. A motive or relationship between the victim and unknown suspect(s) is not yet known.
Anyone with information that could help investigators with the case is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
