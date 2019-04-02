FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a volunteer firefighter has been charged after was accused of setting fire to two abandoned homes in Fair Play.
Darrian Skylar Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of arson, second degree.
Per arrest warrants, Smith is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home on Shore Drive.
Two days later, on March 31, warrants state Smith set a home on fire along Herring Road.
Deputies said a neighbor saw a man leaving the scene of the second fire shortly before the blaze broke out.
No one was hurt in either fire, but multiple fire departments were needed to extinguish them and both were deemed suspicious.
Deputies said they identified Smith as a suspect and notified SLED when they learned Smith had ties to a local fire department.
Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said Smith served as a volunteer firefighter with the Fair Play Fire Department.
Below is a portion of the statement King released on Tuesday:
"Darrien Skylar Smith made his initial application for volunteer firefighter status in September of 2018. A state law required criminal background check was completed by on September 18th, 2018 with no history found. This check was completed by the SC Law Enforcement Division into any criminal history from within South Carolina. Mr. Smith was assigned to the Fair Play Fire Station, but has been since separated from the fire service in our county.
We want to ensure our community that both the Fair Play Fire Department and team members across the county work hard every day to ensure our citizens and visitors are safe. The actions chosen by Mr. Smith over the weekend do not reflect the core values of service and integrity that our volunteers and career team member’s possess and demonstrate daily. "
