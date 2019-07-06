WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Walhalla Fire Department says they're investigating an overnight house fire that left four people without a home.
According to Chief Burton, his crews were dispatched to a home on East Wesley Street in reference to a fire Friday night.
Burton said Walhalla Police were the first to call the fire in, and helped alert the occupants to the fire and getting them out of the building - saving their lives.
The fire ripped through a portion of the structure's attic space. Burton says there was also some water damage in another portion of the home.
Four people were displaced as a result of the fire, though thankfully no one was injured.
Burton says it took firefighters about 40 minutes to contain the flames due to the construction of the home. Burton and his team were assisted by West Union, Seneca, Westminster and Oconee County fire crews.
While the fires is still under investigation, Burton says they believe the flames were a result of a nearby lightning strike.
"Please ensure you have working smoke detectors," Burton said. "They are life savers."
