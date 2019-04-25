WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Walhalla couple's feud turned into a drug investigation after police were called to their home on Wednesday.
WPD reports officers responded to a home on N. Johnson Street just before noon for a domestic disturbance. While officers did not file domestic violence charges in the case, the discovery of drugs started a new investigation on the couple.
Officers say they found 22 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and promptly arrested April Dawn White and Richard Eugene Cantrell.
White and Cantrell were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The pair sits behind bars now with surety bonds set at $20,615 each.
