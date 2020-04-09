WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Walhalla say a man who went missing Wednesday night was found in Swantee County Florida.
On Wednesday Wallhalla Police reported 79-year-old Robert William Stevens as last seen around 3 p.m. at the Walhalla Gardens complex. Police said he suffers from dementia and Sundowner's Syndrome, and he has a history of cardiac problems.
He left the complex driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Suburban, with Florida license plate DWN2R. The SUV also has a US Army decal on the rear window.
According to officers, deputies in Swantee County Florida received an On-star alert which they and EMS crews were dispatched too. Upon arriving on scene, and confirming Stevens identity, he was transported to a local hospital.
Police in Walhalla says deputies report Stevens is fine and was being checked out in the ER by medical personnel.
