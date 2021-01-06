WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police need your help looking for a teen they say went missing in mid-December 2020.
WPD says 16-year-old Brenna Elliott was last seen on Dec. 18 leaving on foot from S. Chestnut Street in the city. She stands at 5 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt hoodie, ripped blue jeans, black Vans sneakers, and a blue book bag. WPD notes she's been listed in the NCIC as a missing person as well.
If you know where Brenna is, call WPD at 864-638-5831 or submit a tip via the department's mobile app.
