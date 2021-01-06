Brenna Elliott

Brenna Elliott

 (Photo: Walhalla PD/ January 6, 2020)

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police need your help looking for a teen they say went missing in mid-December 2020.

WPD says 16-year-old Brenna Elliott was last seen on Dec. 18 leaving on foot from S. Chestnut Street in the city. She stands at 5 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt hoodie, ripped blue jeans, black Vans sneakers, and a blue book bag. WPD notes she's been listed in the NCIC as a missing person as well.

If you know where Brenna is, call WPD at 864-638-5831 or submit a tip via the department's mobile app.

Senate rejects challenge to Biden win in Arizona

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.