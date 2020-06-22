WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing, and possibly endangered, juvenile who was last seen leaving her residence Monday morning with an adult male.
According to a press release, Jayne Scarlett Atunez-Reyes was reported missing around 2 p.m. on June 22. Police say she was last seen leaving her residence around 8:30 a.m. with an adult male in an unidentified car with a possible Florida dealer tag.
Reyes is described as standing 5-feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left her home.
Right now, police say it's unknown where she may be headed. However, information has been given that suggests a destination of Miami, Florida.
Police are working to identify the driver of the vehicle, or if Reyes knows the person(s) she left with.
Anyone with information about Jayne's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walhalla Police Department at (864) 638-5831 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
