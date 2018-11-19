WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Walhalla’s Interim Police Chief, Paul Harris, has asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect seen in surveillance video hurling Molotov cocktails at the employee entrance of the Oconee County DSS office.
Harris said it happened just after 5 a.m. on November 10.
A person whose face is covered with a towel could be seen lighting the explosives and throwing them at the glass door.
Officers said they observed smoke and fire damage to the outside of the building. They also found mason jars containing wicks and an accelerant at the base of the door.
Harris said the glass door shattered, causing about $2,000 worth of damage.
The rest of the building suffered minimal damage.
Both SLED and the police department are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Walhalla Police Department.
